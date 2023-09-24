Kern County Fair Weather: 2022 vs 2023

Happy Sunday!

If you have gone to the Great Kern County Fair so far this year, you may have noticed something missing: temperatures that begin with the number “9.”

Last year, our hottest day at the fair was 98°.

So far this year, we haven’t even reached the 90s!

And we are projected to continue in the 80s throughout the week.

Today in Bakersfield, we will reach a high of 87° with the valley just a few degrees cooler.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the mid 70s, while the Kern River Valley will be in the mid 80s.

Our deserts will be reaching highs in the upper 80s, with some areas like Ridgecrest projected to reach 90°.

Our air quality is in the moderate range today.

We will be heading even more below average next week, so enjoy this nice Fall weather!

