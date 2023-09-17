Watch Now
Kern County is cooling down

For a while!
7 DAY 9-17-23.
Posted at 4:11 AM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 07:11:09-04

It has begun!

The cooler air brought with the upper level low is lowering our temperatures, for the upcoming week.

Bakersfield today is predicted to be 88°.

Our Grapevine friends will be in the upper 70s today, while the KRV will still be in the low 90s, upper 80s.

And our deserts will be in he mid to low 90s.

Our air quality has moved back into the Moderate range.

We will continue to cool down even more as we head towards next week.

Enjoy the temperatures and the Kern County Fair!

