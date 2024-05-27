Kern prepares for a warm Memorial Day on Monday

Wrapping up the weekend, Sunday’s lows range between the 50s and 60s throughout the county.

Memorial Day Monday starts off a warming trend in Kern, likely breaking the 90° mark in the Valley.

The warming trend is expected to last through all of next week, staying within the 90s, and with a moderate chance of reaching 95° or higher Friday and Saturday in the San Joaquin Valley.

The desert regions have a high of 95° on Monday, while the Kern River Valley is about ten degrees cooler at 86°, then dropping another ten degrees in the mountains, in the mid-70s.

There is a 25-35% chance of seeing a few thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada Monday afternoon and into the night, which may impact parts of Kern.

Winds look mostly breezy throughout the county, a bit more gusty Monday afternoon, especially in Eastern Kern.

Gusty west winds are expected to kick up a notch Tuesday through Friday– this affecting the desert regions.

