Kicking off the holiday weekend with warmer temps

Happy almost Easter, everybody!

We are in for a spectacular weekend temperature wise.

On your Saturday in Bakersfield, we will be seeing a high of 73°.

Our Grapevine communities will be in those upper 50s and low 60s.

The Kern River Valley will be just under 70° today, while our desert communities will be in the mid 70s.

Wind gusts seem to be 10 to 15 mph in the valley by this afternoon, and getting close to 20 mph in our mountain and desert wind prone areas.

If you think Saturday is warm, just wait until Easter!

We will be seeing highs close to 80° for your Easter Sunday in Bakersfield.

While our mountains will be in the 70s for your egg hunting celebration on Sunday.

Expect another little warm up on Monday, before temperatures start to drop as we head towards the end of next week.

Stay safe and have a happy Easter!