Labor Day Forecast: Below average temps for the holiday

Well we had a great forecast for the Labor Day weekend, and the actual holiday will continue with the lower-than-average temperatures.

Bakersfield is expecting a high of 84° today, with similar temperatures for the valley floor.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The Kern River Valley will be hovering around 80° today.

And our deserts will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Our air quality is also still in the good range today so its a great reason to get outside and enjoy your Labor Day.

If you are traveling today, there are no watches and warnings for California as of Monday morning.

Temperatures statewide will be in the 80s for the Central Valley, 70s along the coast and 81° in Los Angeles.

As we head through this week, we are getting back into those mid 90s in Bakersfield and closer to average.

Enjoy your Labor Day and stay safe!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

