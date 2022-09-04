Watch Now
Labor Day's Forecast: Heat across the state

Forecast shows likelihood of hotdogs, hamburgers and triple digit heat.
23ABC Weather
Posted at 10:20 AM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 13:20:38-04

Forecast shows likelihood of hotdogs, hamburgers and triple digit heat.

And it's not just here in the San Joaquin Valley.

Our California Coast is feeling the heat as well, with San Francisco projected to be 85° degrees on Labor Day, San Luis Obispo to be 92° degrees and Los Angeles to be 97° degrees.

Here in Bakersfield, Labor Day is projected to be near record breaking with a high of 108° degrees.

The record? 109° degrees back in 1904.

Our Grapevine communities are projected to be 96° degrees for Labor Day and the Kern River Valley area will be in the triple digits with a high around 107° degrees.

Our deserts will be the hottest with the projected highs up to 110° degrees.

Heat safety reminders include staying in air-conditioned areas, checking on heat sensitive people, and staying hydrated.

