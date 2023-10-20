Last 90s of the year? Fall weather coming back soon.

Ready for fall weather?

It's almost here, and could stick around for good this time.

Friday is still going to be warm, though.

Bakersfield will make it into the 90s for the second day in a row.

By Saturday our weather will already start to change.

Highs fall into the 80s Saturday, 70s Sunday, and then 60s by the end of the forecast.

The best news is, there's no sign of a warm up on the horizon!

And with our average high temperature falling fast this time of year, the odds of us returning to the 90s before the end of 2023 is looking low!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

