Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Last 90s of the year? Fall weather coming back soon.

Friday will be in the 90s once again but the rest of the forecast looks much cooler.
Posted at 9:06 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 00:06:53-04

Ready for fall weather?

It's almost here, and could stick around for good this time.

Friday is still going to be warm, though.

Bakersfield will make it into the 90s for the second day in a row.

By Saturday our weather will already start to change.

Highs fall into the 80s Saturday, 70s Sunday, and then 60s by the end of the forecast.

The best news is, there's no sign of a warm up on the horizon!

And with our average high temperature falling fast this time of year, the odds of us returning to the 90s before the end of 2023 is looking low!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018