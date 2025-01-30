Last morning of the valley freeze warning, calm conditions through the day

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We're on track for another calm day across Kern, and there's not much that will get in your way Thursday.

The freeze warning in effect for the San Joaquin Valley expires at 9:00 a.m., and it's a chilly start to the day in all of our neighborhoods.

In the early morning, around 5:00 a.m. Thursday, our visibility map picked up on a few areas of patchy fog in Tehachapi and parts of Frazier Park. There could be some areas with limited visibility along the 58 or down on I-5 early Thursday.

Heading into the afternoon, temperatures warm to the 50s and 60s county-wide. Our mountain areas are finally starting to climb into warmer temperatures after the fresh snowfall this past weekend.

There are a couple of storm systems lurking in the Pacific Ocean, and the first one is set to arrive in Northern California Friday afternoon. This storm has significant moisture associated with it throughout the weekend. More significant rainfall is likely north of Fresno, closer to Sacramento through the weekend.

The back end of this storm could swing south early next week, and rain chances increase in Kern County Tuesday and Wednesday.

We're tracking the storm's path very closely through the weekend.

Valley

Bakersfield: 60 degrees expected by late afternoon

Delano: 60

Arvin: 58

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: 58 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Kernville: 56

Wofford Heights: 58

Desert

Mojave: 61 degrees expected by late afternoon.

California City: 61

Ridgecrest: 63

Mountains

Tehachapi: 51 degrees expected by late afternoon.

Frazier Park: 50

Pine Mountain Club: 49

