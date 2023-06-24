Last nice weekend for a while

We're wrapping up an excellent Friday and heading into a pretty nice weekend.

Friday's high was 79°, and we'll climb a bit this weekend, but at the very least stay under 90 in the Valley.

That means we're staying below average this time of year.

Even as we break 90° next week, we're still doing pretty well for late June.

However, hotter weather will catch up to us soon.

Late next week a ridge of high pressure will take over the forecast.

This is a very normal summer weather pattern for us, which means we can expect normal summer weather.

Highs in the Valley will rise to around 100° by late next week and into the weekend.

Brace yourself, the heat is finally coming!