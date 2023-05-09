Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Last stretch of cool weather for quite some time

We're holding in the 70s for now, but a major warm up is coming
Posted at 6:09 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 21:09:00-04

Our work week is off to a great start!

Bakersfield was beautiful Monday, with a high of 76°.

The next few days look good too, with highs in the 70s expected through Thursday.

The only thing to watch out for in the short term is a few showers Tuesday evening, and some gusty winds in Eastern Kern.

As we head toward the weekend out weather will be changing, though.

Already by Friday highs will be in the mid 80s, with 90s expected by the weekend!

We'll also have to keep a close on the the weather pattern Sunday into Monday, as there are some signs that it could send moisture our way, including the potential for some thunderstorms.

Enjoy this beautiful week before we shift back toward summer weather!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018