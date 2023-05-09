Last stretch of cool weather for quite some time

Our work week is off to a great start!

Bakersfield was beautiful Monday, with a high of 76°.

The next few days look good too, with highs in the 70s expected through Thursday.

The only thing to watch out for in the short term is a few showers Tuesday evening, and some gusty winds in Eastern Kern.

As we head toward the weekend out weather will be changing, though.

Already by Friday highs will be in the mid 80s, with 90s expected by the weekend!

We'll also have to keep a close on the the weather pattern Sunday into Monday, as there are some signs that it could send moisture our way, including the potential for some thunderstorms.

Enjoy this beautiful week before we shift back toward summer weather!