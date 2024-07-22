Late July Heat: Hot temperatures return to Kern

Happy Monday, Kern County. It's the last full week of July, and our weather is heating up.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for a majority of Kern County from 11:00 a.m. Monday through Wednesday at 11:00 p.m. with high temperatures in the triple digits for most of the county. On Monday, Bakersfield is expected to reach 107 degrees. Tehachapi and Frazier Park are expected to be in the mid-90s. Lake Isabella and the Kern River Valley will be in triple digits, near 104 degrees. The Desert is the warmest spot, with temperatures ranging from 106 in Mojave up to 112 in Ridgecrest.

Another concern this week is high fire danger as we continue to deal with hot, dry conditions. Even with low wind gusts, the National Weather Service says the risk of grass fires remains high this week. Adding to the fire danger is the risk of scattered thunderstorms in higher elevation areas. The risk of slight scattered storms peaks on Tuesday for the Kern County mountains near the Kern River Valley and some desert areas.

As we endure this next stretch of hot weather, make sure to stay hydrated and stay cool. Have a happy Monday.

