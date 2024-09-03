Late summer heatwave on the way

Labor Day is often called the unofficial end of summer, but that's not usually the case here in Kern County.

It's definitely not the case this year.

The first summer heatwave in weeks is heading our way.

Bakersfield will likely be around 100° for Tuesday, but will be well above 100° from Wednesday through Saturday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Valley during that time.

At the same time an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the desert.

Temperatures there will be close to 110° Thursday and Friday.

It's been a while since we've had this level of heat, so be sure to stay cool and hydrated!

We're also keeping an eye on the potential for a few spotty showers or storms, mainly in eastern Kern later this week, but the heat is the bigger concern at this time.

