Latest Drought Monitor shows little change, dry weather expected

The latest drought monitor was issued Thursday, and despite a major storm Monday, it shows little change.

The entire state of California remains in at least Moderate Drought.

The only changes in drought status came to areas experiencing Extreme drought (down to 83% of the state from 87%) and Exceptional Drought (down to 39% of the state from 46%).

No changes were reported in Kern County.

We don't expect any changes soon either, with no rain in our forecast for the next 7 days.

We'll get another sunny, near average day on Friday with highs in the mid 70s in the Valley.

A weak system moves in this weekend bringing some slightly stronger winds and temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s for Bakersfield just in time for Halloween.