Latest storm bringing rain, snow and wind to Kern communities

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. The midweek storm we've been tracking arrived in central California very early this morning. This brings rain, snow and wind to our areas. Rain is likely to greet you as you start your day.

Light to moderate rain will begin in the valley this morning, and by early afternoon, most of Kern County will experience scattered rain showers.

Rain tapers off in Bakersfield into the evening, but the storm is not quite done. We have another shot at rain Thursday in the valley, and a slight chance for passing thunderstorms as the cold front moves through.

Rain totals from this storm are varied, but Bakersfield could pick up 0.33"-0.75" of rain by Thursday night. The desert looks on track to receive 0.1-0.25" of rain. Higher rain totals are possible for the foothills, and any areas that receive thunderstorms could get batches of heavier rain.

Now, let's talk snow. Snow levels start out pretty high, mainly above 6,000' through most of Wednesday. This means Tehachapi and Tejon Pass will see mainly rain Wednesday.

That changes Thursday. Snow levels drop late Wednesday night into the wee hours of Thursday—as low as 3,000'. Areas as low as Lake Isabella, which is near 2,500', could see a mix of rain and snow flurries early Thursday morning. More consistent snow is likely to fall in Tehachapi and Frazier Park beginning early Thursday morning.

By Thursday night, the Tejon Pass could see 1-3" of snow, and Tehachapi could get 2-4". More significant snow, up to 6 inches, is possible in higher peaks above 5,500'.

Finally, wind is set to pick up during this storm. A high wind warning is in effect for the Mojave Desert Slopes through Friday morning with gusts up to 60mph possible.

Wind gusts up to 45mph are also possible in the mountains. Blowing snow and low visibility is a possibility Thursday.

We're wrapping up this storm by Friday morning, but any road impacts due to winter weather could still be a factor into Friday.

