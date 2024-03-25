Latest storm heads out and a slight warm up takes its place

Happy Sunday, Kern County. Although it's officially spring, our area will continue to feel the impacts of this latest storm system Sunday night through Monday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for mountain areas including Frazier Park and Tehachapi. This advisory expires 5:00 a.m. Monday. Snow showers are expected in mountain areas above 4,000 feet elevation. Little to no accumulation is expected for Tehachapi, but Frazier Park could have one to two inches accumulate Sunday night into Monday. Due to possible snow and colder temperatures, take caution traveling through these areas.

A wind advisory is in effect through Sunday night for areas in the Desert, including Mojave and Jawbone Canyon. These eastern Kern areas could experience wind gusts up to 50 mph. Higher wind gusts continue in these areas throughout the day Monday, so travel with caution.

An area of high pressure is expected to bring a slight warm-up to Kern County mid-week. By Wednesday, temperatures in Bakersfield could be in the low 70s with other areas of the county in the low to mid 60s.

Stay safe during the lingering rain, snow and wind, Kern County.

