Light rain Tuesday; big warm up for Mother's Day weekend

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County. Today is an outlier compared to the rest of the forecast. We have cooler temperatures and light rain chances for Tuesday, and then our focus shifts to the big warm up for the weekend.

The best chance for a passing shower is early Tuesday, before noon. Scattered showers are possible in the valley and mountains, though accumulation looks to be just a few hundredths of an inch, so not overly impactful.

Temperatures will be cool for Tuesday, so it's a good day to do a long walk or run outside. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 68 degrees. Most neighborhoods will be in the 60s this afternoon, though mountain communities will be in the 50s.

After today, temperatures are heating back up in a big way. By Thursday, we're back in the low-90s, and then by Mother's Day on Sunday, Bakersfield has a chance for our first triple digit day of 2026.

This is a big temperature change, so take care of yourself and stay hydrated, especially if you're sensitive to heat.

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