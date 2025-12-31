Light rain Wednesday, more on Thursday

Rain is on track for all of Kern County over the next 48 hours.

Widespread light rain will start to move into Kern late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and last into the the afternoon.

Waves of heavier showers begin to move in Wednesday evening, and last into early Thursday.

Here in the Valley, 0.25" to 0.50" of rain seems likely between Wednesday and Thursday.

Mountain and desert areas are likely to receive 0.50" to 1.00", except for mountain areas in far southern Kern like Frazier Park and Lebec, where totals up to over even exceeding 2.00" will be possible.

A Flood Watch has been issued for our mountain and desert areas through Thursday.

Primary concerns are flooding of low-lying and other flood prone areas, and small waterways.

Rock and mud slides will possible, as will washouts of rural roads.

A few lingering showers will be possible Friday, before another round of rains moves in for the weekend.

