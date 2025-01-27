Lingering effects of the winter storm hang on Monday morning

The storm system that brought rain and snow to our region Sunday continues into Monday morning, but this is the tail end of the precipitation. Bakersfield is mostly done with the rain, but a few stray drops could hang on in the early morning hours.

Scattered rain and snow showers are likely to continue in the early part of Monday in the mountains. By the afternoon and early evening, skies are set to clear and dry conditions return.

As of Monday morning, the I-5 through the Grapevine remains closed due to weather conditions. Highway 58 through Tehachapi is open, but icy conditions are likely. Be safe while traveling through wet or icy roads.

Behind this storm system is a very chilly air mass. Once the showers stop, cool temperatures are expected to hang on into the week. A freeze watch has already been issued for a good portion of the San Joaquin Valley, including Bakersfield and our Kern County valley communities, beginning Monday night through Wednesday morning. Near or sub-freezing overnight temperatures are possible as this cold air makes it way through our region.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 56 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 56

Arvin: 55

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 50 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 48

Wofford Heights: 49

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 49 by the afternoon.

California City: 52

Ridgecrest: 55

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 39 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 39

Pine Mountain Club: 38

