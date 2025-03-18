Lingering showers early Tuesday, drying out by afternoon

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. We've had a busy stretch of weather the past few days, but there's calm conditions fast approaching.

The weak cold front that brought gusty winds and passing showers to central California the past 24 hours continues to move east today.

A bit of lingering activity from that unsettled system will be felt early Tuesday morning. As of 5:00 a.m., a few light showers moved through Bakersfield. Mixing rain and snow were observed falling in Tehachapi, and most of the mountain communities are near or below freezing. Watch out for icy conditions and wet roadways on your morning commute.

Winds are set to calm through the day Tuesday. The wind alerts in the desert expire this afternoon, and gusts will subside by tonight. Still, in the early part of Tuesday, take caution traveling through the desert due to those winds.

Through the day, those showers dry up and clouds will gradually clear into the evening. High temperatures will still be cooler for Tuesday, around ten degrees below our seasonal average, but the extended forecast brings temps back up.

A weak area of high pressure is set to build in over the next 48 hours, and Wednesday's temperatures could climb up into the 70s in Bakersfield. Plus, early next week we have a shot at reaching 80 degrees for the first time this month!

