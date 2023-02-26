Lingering winter weather

The massive winter storm that brought incredible amounts of rain and snow to Kern County is finally wrapping up.

Bakersfield received 1.92" of rain between Friday and Saturday.

That's more than the monthly average for February, 1.18".

For the water year Bakersfield is up to 6.59", more than an average year of 6.36, with March and April usually being fairly rainy months that will add on to the total.

As far as snow, it appear Alta Sierra is the winner.

The ski reported a whopping 69.5" of snow.

Areas along the Grapevine reported heavy snow as well, and the Grapevine will stay closed through Saturday night.

The one area that didn't get as much as expected was Tehachapi, as rain was slow to turn over to snow Friday night.

Highway 58 through Tehachapi opened back up on Saturday, but it's still worth watching.

Scattered rain and snow showers continue Saturday evening, and with freezing temperatures over the pass a quick shot of snow could slow or even shut things down.

Fortunately, Sunday looks mostly clear, with above freezing temperatures.

Looking into next week there's another storm to track.

Light showers are expected Sunday night into Monday, but heavier rain and mountain snow will push into Tuesday and Wednesday.

This storm looks like it has the potential to impact travel as well, so we'll be watching it closely.