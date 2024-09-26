Little change on Thursday as early fall warming trend continues

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Some parts of the county will experience slightly cooler temperatures today, but we are still in the midst of a warming trend. Heading into next week for the start of October, we're tracking another area of high pressure that could bring triple digits back to Kern next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here are the expected high temperatures for your Thursday. Have a great day and stay hydrated!

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 92 degrees by late afternoon.

Shafter: 93

Delano: 90

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 94 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 92

Wofford Heights: 94

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 95 by the afternoon.

California City: 96

Ridgecrest: 99

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 84 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 80

Pine Mountain Club: 79

