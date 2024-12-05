Little change Thursday, poor air quality and patchy fog remain

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Once again, we're tracking areas of patchy fog this morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon for parts of the valley, including Bakersfield and Delano.

Due to our stagnant weather pattern, our air quality has been impacted. A stubborn area of high pressure, or sinking air, has trapped pollutants in the valley and caused hazy conditions. Our air quality in the valley is expected to be poor again today, and it's best to limit your time outside and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Aside from patchy fog and air quality concerns, our afternoon temperatures remain relatively unchanged. Most areas of Kern are expected to be in the 60s by this afternoon.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 64 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 64

Arvin: 66

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 69 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 66

Wofford Heights: 68

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 69 by the afternoon.

California City: 71

Ridgecrest: 72

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 61 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 60

Pine Mountain Club: 59

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

