Thursday brought some minor changes to Kern County.

Temperature were cooler, winds were stronger in eastern Kern, and we even had a few sprinkles pop up outside of Bakersfield.

The winds and rain are out of the forecast by Friday though, and we're heading toward nice Spring weather!

Highs will be back in the 70s in the Valley for the next 7 days, with mostly 60s for the south mountains and 70s for the Kern River Valley.

We've got no rain in the forecast either, so just nice, calm Spring weather!