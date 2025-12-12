Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Long stretch of chilly weather continues

Bakersfield has not hit 50°
23ABC Evening weather update December 11, 2025
Posted

Gloomy, chilly weather continues.

Bakersfield's high on Thursday was 45°, the seventh day in a row that Bakersfield did not hit 50°.

That's the longest stretch of days under 50° since 1999.

It's likely our streak will continue, too.

Friday is expected to be in the 40s once again.

There is at least some chance of clearing over the weekend, as the area of high pressure in control of our weather breaks down, but fully clear skies and a big jump in temperatures seems unlikely.

Outside of the Valley, the weather remains beautiful.

Skies will stay sunny, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

12/11/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 41°

11%

Friday

12/12/2025

Clear

61° / 44°

6%

Saturday

12/13/2025

Clear

64° / 45°

4%

Sunday

12/14/2025

Mostly Clear

58° / 43°

5%

Monday

12/15/2025

Partly Cloudy

55° / 43°

6%

Tuesday

12/16/2025

Partly Cloudy

56° / 46°

7%

Wednesday

12/17/2025

Partly Cloudy

59° / 47°

6%

Thursday

12/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

57° / 47°

12%