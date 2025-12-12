Long stretch of chilly weather continues

Gloomy, chilly weather continues.

Bakersfield's high on Thursday was 45°, the seventh day in a row that Bakersfield did not hit 50°.

That's the longest stretch of days under 50° since 1999.

It's likely our streak will continue, too.

Friday is expected to be in the 40s once again.

There is at least some chance of clearing over the weekend, as the area of high pressure in control of our weather breaks down, but fully clear skies and a big jump in temperatures seems unlikely.

Outside of the Valley, the weather remains beautiful.

Skies will stay sunny, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

