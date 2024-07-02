Long stretch of intense heat on the way

We are in for a very long stretch of very hot weather.

Starting Wednesday, highs in Bakersfield will be near 110°.

Highs near 110° stay in the forecast through at least Monday of next week.

It's not all that unusual for us to hit 110° in the summer, but it's rare to see an extended stretch of weather this hot.

Bakersfield hasn't had three 110° degree days in a row since 2017, and before that it hadn't happened since 1980.

If we were to hit 110° four day in a row that would be the first time since 1950.

It's not just Bakersfield either.

Almost all of Kern County is under an Excessive Heat Warning.

Highs will peak in the upper 90s for Tehachapi and mid 90s for Frazier Park.

The Kern River Valley will see highs close to 110°, and desert areas could exceed 115°.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay safe as this unusually long, unusually intense heatwave moves in.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

