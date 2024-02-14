Lovely weather for Valentine's Day

Tuesday was another nice day across Kern, and we expect more of the same for Valentine's Day.

Highs will range from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s in the Valley and Desert.

Skies will be mostly clear early, with more clouds into the afternoon and evening, hopefully enough for a nice sunset.

We do have a few rain chances we're keeping an eye on, though.

The first will arrive late Wednesday into early Thursday.

This looks to be minor, with just a few light showers possible.

The second is currently expected Saturday night into early Sunday, and again, looks minor.

Models continue to hint at a stronger storm Monday into Tuesday.

Details are not clear this far out, but early indications show that wind and rain will be the main hazards.

We'll be watching all three rain chances through the week and keeping you updated!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

