Lower air quality on Wednesday, more warm weather

Above seasonal average temperatures continue in Kern throughout the week. However, a slight cooling trend is expected to start over the weekend, dropping temperatures into the 80s for Bakersfield.

Both the Valley and the desert regions will be within the low to mid 90's on Wednesday. The mountains will reach 76°, while the Kern River Valley remains about 10° higher. Much of the same should last through the weekdays, until the cooling trend starts Saturday and Sunday.

While tempting to take a dip in the pool during these warmer days, Wednesday brings a drop in air quality. The general public is not likely to be affected, but sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor activities.

A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the afternoons in the Sierra Nevada until Wednesday. Thunderstorms may also return next weekend, which we will continue to monitor.

