Massive cooldown continues Wednesday

After an unusually hot weekend, we're cooling down across Kern County.

The high in Bakersfield was 99° both Saturday and Sunday, record highs for both days.

Tuesday's high was nearly 20° cooler, coming in at 80°.

Temperatures are not done falling either!

Wednesday will be a nice, comfortable 72­°.

The downswing in temperatures is not the only change we're tracking either.

Winds are already gusty in Eastern Kern, and Wind Advisory is in effect for the desert through 11 AM on Wednesday.

Even into Wednesday afternoon though, winds could gust over 50s miles per hour.

In addition to the wind, clouds will start to roll into Kern County Tuesday night, and Valley and Mountain areas will likely wake up to cloudy skies, and maybe even a little bit of drizzle Wednesday morning.

The clouds looks low as well, so we could get some fog for places like Frazier Park and Tehachapi.

The cloudiness will lift by the late morning though, giving us nice, sunny skies for the afternoon!

