Memorial Day weekend bringing the heat with it as numbers bump into the nineties come Monday with clear skies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF, a cooling trend is expected today and Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon, high temperatures will be around five degrees above normal for this time of year.

A warming trend is anticipated Sunday through Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, maximum temperatures will be about five degrees above normal for this time of year.

High temperatures will remain above seasonal values Wednesday and Thursday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 82 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Have a safe and great holiday weekend.



