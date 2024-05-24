Watch Now
Memorial Day weekend bringing the heat with it as numbers bump into the nineties come Monday with clear skies

A cooling trend begins today with our temperatures below average for the next few days.
Screenshot 2024-05-24 060301.png
23ABC
Screenshot 2024-05-24 060301.png
Screenshot 2024-05-24 060411.png
Posted at 6:11 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 09:11:53-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF, a cooling trend is expected today and Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon, high temperatures will be around five degrees above normal for this time of year.

A warming trend is anticipated Sunday through Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, maximum temperatures will be about five degrees above normal for this time of year.

High temperatures will remain above seasonal values Wednesday and Thursday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 82 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Have a safe and great holiday weekend.

