Memorial Day Weekend continues with warm temperatures in the valley

Yesterday in Bakersfield we saw a high of 85°, which is just below average for this time of year.

As we head throughout the rest of Memorial Day Weekend, Sunday will get a little bit warmer with a projected high of 89°.

The Kern River Valley is expected to be in the low 80s today.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the comfortable low 70s today, while our deserts will be in the low 90s and upper 80s.

Our air quality is staying in the moderate range for today.

Wind gusts are somewhat similar to yesterday, with eastern Kern ranging from 20 to 30 mph by 5 p.m., and the valley close to 15 mph.

Across the state, we see the Central Valley stay in the 80s for the most part, with Sacramento in the mid 70s.

The coast of the Golden State is comfortable in the 60s.

And the hotspot of California is Palm Springs once again with highs in the mid 90s.

As we head toward tomorrow, another upper level trough will be moving in and bringing us to the mid to low 80s here in Bakersfield.

