Meteorological summer begins with a warm up

June 1st is big day in the meteorological world.

One reason for that is the beginning of meteorological summer.

While actual, astronomical summer runs from June 21st to September 21st, meteorological summer is defined more simply as the months of June, July, and August.

These are traditionally the warmest months of the year, and making the summer span three entire months instead of starting mid-month makes record keeping easier.

Here in Bakersfield we see our average high temperatures climb from 88 degrees on June 1st to 96 degrees on June 30th.

We almost always hit 100 in June, too.

Historically Bakersfield hits at least 100 in June 93% of the time, and the last time we didn't was back in 2005.

Just in time for the changing of meteorological seasons, our weather has warmed up!

Temperatures climbed around 10 degrees for most of Kern on Wednesday, and will stay warm on Thursday.

Highs in the Valley will be in the mid 90s, with upper 90s or even triple digits possible in the desert!

Even our coolest spots in the mountains will be in the 80s.

Fortunately, cooler weather is coming, and our temperatures will fall into the weekend.

That drop in temperatures will also come with gusty winds through the mountains and into the desert.

Shifting away from Kern County, there's another reason that June 1st is a big day in the weather world.

It marks the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs until November 30th, the time of year when hurricanes are most common in the Atlantic Basin, which includes the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

It looks like the first storm of the season may not be far off either.

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha (the Pacific season starts earlier, on May 15).

As the remnants move over the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, they are expected to strengthen and reorganize over the next 48 hours, potentially reforming as Tropical Storm Alex.

Latest models show the storm impacting Florida late this week into the weekend, so we'll be watching it carefully.

