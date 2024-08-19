Mid-August temperatures hold steady near seasonal average, cool down coming this weekend

Happy Monday, Kern County.
Our weather this week holds steady near seasonal average, but we will have a brief cool down this weekend. High temperatures for our Kern County communities are listed below.
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 94 degrees by late afternoon.
Taft: 92
Delano: 94
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 95 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 93
Wofford Heights: 94
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 100 by the afternoon.
California City: 102
Ridgecrest: 105
Mountains
Tehachapi: Expecting 85 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 84
Pine Mountain Club: 81
By Friday, temperatures drop nearly 10 degrees. Until then, have a safe and happy Monday.
