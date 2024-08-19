Watch Now
Mid-August temperatures hold steady near seasonal average, cool down coming this weekend

Happy Monday, Kern County.

Our weather this week holds steady near seasonal average, but we will have a brief cool down this weekend. High temperatures for our Kern County communities are listed below.

Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 94 degrees by late afternoon.

Taft: 92

Delano: 94

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 95 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 93

Wofford Heights: 94

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 100 by the afternoon.

California City: 102

Ridgecrest: 105

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 85 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 84

Pine Mountain Club: 81

By Friday, temperatures drop nearly 10 degrees. Until then, have a safe and happy Monday.

