Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mid-March heat continues Wednesday

23ABC Morning Weather Update March 18, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Our early season warm up continues today as a strong area of high pressure continues to move onshore and strengthen here in California.

Bakersfield set a new temperature record on St. Patrick's Day with an official recorded high temperature of 90 degrees, dethroning the former record of 88 degrees set in 2004.

Wednesday brings another chance for record-breaking heat. Bakersfield's forecast high is 94, and the record high for March 18 is 92.

80s and 90s will be felt county-wide for Wednesday, and we stay in this hot weather pattern through Saturday. Stay hydrated and try to stay cool!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

03/18/2026

Sunny

94° / 62°

1%

Thursday

03/19/2026

Sunny

92° / 62°

2%

Friday

03/20/2026

Sunny

94° / 65°

2%

Saturday

03/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

89° / 60°

1%

Sunday

03/22/2026

Sunny

85° / 57°

3%

Monday

03/23/2026

Mostly Sunny

87° / 57°

1%

Tuesday

03/24/2026

Sunny

88° / 58°

1%

Wednesday

03/25/2026

Mostly Sunny

83° / 54°

0%