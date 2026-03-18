Mid-March heat continues Wednesday

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Our early season warm up continues today as a strong area of high pressure continues to move onshore and strengthen here in California.

Bakersfield set a new temperature record on St. Patrick's Day with an official recorded high temperature of 90 degrees, dethroning the former record of 88 degrees set in 2004.

Wednesday brings another chance for record-breaking heat. Bakersfield's forecast high is 94, and the record high for March 18 is 92.

80s and 90s will be felt county-wide for Wednesday, and we stay in this hot weather pattern through Saturday. Stay hydrated and try to stay cool!

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