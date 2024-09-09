Midweek cool-off coming in Kern

Happy Sunday!

There was a 10-15% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening, impacting the mountain and desert regions. However, this isn’t expected to last through Monday.

Sunday’s lows range between the 60s and 70s throughout the county, similar to what we saw on Saturday.

Monday brings another sunny day, with a high of 103° in Bakersfield. The Kern River Valley will be in the upper-90s, while the mountains have a high of 89°. The desert has an afternoon high of 106°.

Afternoon winds will pick up on Monday, especially impacting Eastern Kern. Gusts are expected to range between 20-30 mph.

For those getting ready for sweater weather, Kern isn’t quite there yet, but temperatures are expected to drop into the 90s midweek, possibly dropping into the 80s.

Prepare for a cooler week ahead!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

