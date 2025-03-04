Midweek storm set to bring rain and a bit of mountain snow to Kern

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. We're tracking a storm system set to arrive Wednesday, but calm conditions prevail Tuesday.

Winds have settled in east Kern after a gusty day yesterday, and Tuesday's high temperatures will be in the 50s for the mountains and 60s for the valley and desert.

Wednesday morning, active weather takes hold again. We have two rounds of precipitation from this midweek 48 hour storm. The first starts Wednesday morning, the second on Thursday.

Expect widespread showers early Wednesday, and showers are likely to hang on into the early afternoon before tapering off in the evening. This brief period of calm is interrupted Thursday morning.

Late Wednesday night, snow levels are set to drop to around 3,500', meaning there will likely be some snow falling along the passes early Thursday morning. Tehachapi and Frazier Park could receive 1-2 inches of snow once the storm is all said and done. More significant snowfall is likely in Pine Mountain Club and Kern's higher mountain peaks.

This storm's timing is fairly quick, but the 48 hours that it's here in Kern look to be significant.

The valley and KRV could receive 0.5-1.00" of rain between Wednesday and Thursday. Less rainfall is expected in the desert, but winds are set to increase as the storm passes through.

We'll continue to track this storm and keep you updated with any changes!

