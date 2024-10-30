Mild and calm conditions for Wednesday in Kern County

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. The final days of October will be calm and mild here in Kern, but the start of November brings changes to our weather. This weekend, there's a slight chance of scattered showers as another storm system passes through our region. As of Wednesday, models show a 30% chance of showers in Bakersfield on Saturday.
Before we get to the weekend, though, we have beautiful fall weather for this Halloween week.
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 69 degrees by late afternoon.
Taft: 68
Arvin: 70
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 66 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 63
Wofford Heights: 65
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 65 by the afternoon.
California City: 65
Ridgecrest: 68
Mountains
Tehachapi: Expecting 57 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 56
Pine Mountain Club: 55
