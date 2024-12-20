Watch Now
Mild and calm weather for the final weekend before Christmas

Happy Friday, Kern County. We're tracking some areas with limited visibility in the valley this morning, and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m.

Aside from morning fog, our Friday weather is looking mild and calm by this afternoon. Temperatures across Kern will warm to the 60s and 70s by this afternoon. Have a great weekend!

Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 72 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 68

Arvin: 71

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 72 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 69

Wofford Heights: 71

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 69 by the afternoon.

California City: 71

Ridgecrest: 70

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 64 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 63

Pine Mountain Club: 65

