Mild conditions for Election Day in Kern County

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. On this Election Day, we can expect mild weather in the 60s and low 70s by the afternoon in most of our communities. We've really settled into the fall season, so it will be on the chillier side in the morning and overnight.

Winds will start to pick up throughout the day in the desert, and a wind advisory has been issued for the Mojave Desert Slopes and Indian Wells Valley from 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Gusts could be up to 55 mph. Be safe while traveling through these areas and keep both hands on the steering wheel.

Here are your forecasted high temperatures for Tuesday. Have a great day.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 70 degrees by late afternoon.

Taft: 70

Arvin: 71

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 69 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 69

Wofford Heights: 70

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 72 by the afternoon.

California City: 75

Ridgecrest: 73

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 60 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 60

Pine Mountain Club: 60

