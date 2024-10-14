Mild fall-like weather to start your week in Kern County

Happy Monday, Kern County. Our weather is finally back closer to our seasonal average, and we even have another slight cool down this week.

We're tracking a trough that will drop into the Pacific Northwest midweek, and this cooler air will bring fall-like weather to us here in Kern. Here's a look at Monday's high temperatures.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 82 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 82

Arvin: 83

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 82 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 82

Wofford Heights: 83

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 85 by the afternoon.

California City: 87

Ridgecrest: 90

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 72 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 71

Pine Mountain Club: 66

