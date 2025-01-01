Mild start to 2025

Happy New Year, Kern County. Our weather is mostly calm as we ring in 2025. There's not much that could get in your way this Wednesday, but we're monitoring a few different systems.

Our skies cleared overnight, and there's a slight chance for patchy fog in the valley this morning. We have no active weather alerts this morning, but watch out for patchy fog development.

Our weather pattern holds steady for the next few days, but we're tracking a cold front set to arrive Friday night. Temperatures will likely be on the cooler side for the first weekend of the new year. Until then, have a great Wednesday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 58 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 57

Arvin: 59

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 66 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 62

Wofford Heights: 64

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 63 by the afternoon.

California City: 64

Ridgecrest: 62

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 58 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 61

Pine Mountain Club: 60

