Mild temperatures expected for Valentine's week, but rain chances come back next weekend

Happy Sunday, Kern County. Patchy fog is possible Sunday night and early Monday morning in the Valley, so be cautious as you head out the door Monday morning.

A warming trend will continue over the next few days as a weak area of high pressure enters California. All areas of Kern will enjoy mild temperatures thanks to that system. Monday's high temperatures will be in the mid-60s for Bakersfield and the Valley, low 60s in Lake Isabella, 60s in the Desert, and 50s in Tehachapi and Frazier Park. Mild temperatures continue throughout the week, but rain chances creep in by next Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service has identified a larger system that's headed our way next weekend, and it will likely bring rain to most of the county. Early readings show no more than a tenth of an inch of rain accumulation, but as it gets closer, the predictions will become more clear.

Stay safe and have a happy Sunday.

