Mild Tuesday, even warmer by the weekend

Happy Tuesday, Kern County! While the midwest endures extremely cold temperatures from an arctic air mass, our local weather is looking good.

We've returned to calm after a busy week last week with rain and snow, and we have no precipitation in the forecast. The gusty winds we felt Monday will subside through the day, and calm conditions prevail on this Tuesday.

A few low clouds remain near the mountains this morning, but they are not expected to linger into the day. High temperatures will be in the 50s for the mountains and low to mid-60s for the rest of Kern County, which is pretty typical for this time of year.

In the extended forecast, high pressure starts to build in at the end of the week, and we're expecting a warm-up to begin Friday and continue through the weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

