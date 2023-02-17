Watch Now
Mild weather expected through the weekend

After a few chilly days temperatures have returned to near normal
Posted at 5:58 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 20:58:11-05

After a few chilly days, temperatures are back to near normal Thursday.

That comes alongside calm conditions and some high, thin cloud cover.

Clouds and comfortable temperatures stay in the forecast for Friday too.

In fact I think Bakersfield will will be a few degrees warmer, with a high of 63°

That comes as our winds pick up a bit.

Southeast winds will gust over 20 miles per hour in the Valley, and winds up to 40 miles per hour will be possible through our mountain communities.

Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend.

We are tracking a cooldown by the middle of next week, alongside a chance for rain.

