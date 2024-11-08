Mild weather for Veteran's Day weekend

Happy Friday, Kern County. Our weather is mild and calm heading into Veteran's Day weekend. After a windy week, calm conditions have officially returned, and we can expect comfortable weather for the next few days.

By early next week, models show a cold front passing through our area on Monday evening, and we can expect slight cool down and increased winds from that system. It doesn't appear to have any other impacts, but as it gets closer we'll know more. Enjoy this Friday and have a great Veteran's Day weekend.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 72 degrees by late afternoon.

Taft: 72

Arvin: 72

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 71 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 68

Wofford Heights: 70

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 68 by the afternoon.

California City: 68

Ridgecrest: 71

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 62 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 60

Pine Mountain Club: 59

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

