Minor rain chance Friday, dry this weekend

Friday, Kern County.

A weak storm passing through California today caused enough of a shakeup overnight that we are not seeing much in the way of fog this morning. In fact, this is the first morning in weeks that we do not have any fog advisories.

Still, there is a minor chance for patchy fog, so drive carefully in the valley this morning. We're mostly cloudy this morning, and it will likely feel humid thanks to some light rain overnight.

The aforementioned weak storm does bring minor rain chances into Kern on Friday. Scattered, light rain is possible in the morning in the valley, and into the afternoon in the KRV, mountain and desert towns. No widespread activity is expected, though scattered showers could make roadways slick, so drive carefully.

We're dry this weekend, but fog chances re-enter the valley forecast. We could wake up to that familiar foggy sight on Saturday and Sunday.

Next week, we're still monitoring a storm set to bring us rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. The storm's track will become more clear this weekend, so we'll keep you updated as it approaches.

