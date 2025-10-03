Minor rain chances Friday with much cooler afternoon temps

Happy Friday, Kern County. We've been keeping an eye on Friday through the week for likely the coolest temperatures we've had for several months.

We do expect a quintessential "Fall Friday" into the afternoon. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 74 degrees Friday with partly cloudy skies. Mountain towns will see afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s, KRV in the upper 60s and low-70s, and most of Kern will be in the 70s Friday.

The arrival of the cool air also brings some minor rain chances and strong winds.

Light rain showers are possible on and off in the valley and mountains Friday. Rain chances taper off into the afternoon, but clouds are likely to hang on, especially in the mountains. That helps keep temperatures cool into the afternoon.

Strong winds are expected in eastern Kern, and our desert neighborhoods are under a wind advisory through Saturday morning with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Good news into the first weekend of October: this system clears out, allowing for mostly calm conditions Saturday and Sunday. Bakersfield will likely be in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies Saturday, then low-80s and clear by Sunday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

