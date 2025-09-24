Minor rain chances Wednesday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County.

A storm system traveling up the coast of California is sending some showers into Kern on Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning, a line of thunderstorms passed just to the west of Lost Hills. All of Kern County has a minor chance for passing showers and thunderstorms, however widespread activity is not expected.

Bakersfield has a 20% chance for showers on Wednesday, and rain chances taper off into the evening, so we do not anticipate showers at the Kern County Fair.

The best chances for showers and storms on Wednesday will be on the west side of the valley, near Taft and Lost Hills. The strongest rain stays outside of Kern along the coast of California.

Pop up showers on and off are still possible in east Kern for the rest of the work week. We're keeping an eye on Saturday in the mountains and KRV for another chance for thunderstorms.

