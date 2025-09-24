Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Minor rain chances Wednesday

23ABC Morning Weather Update Sept 24, 2025
Posted

Happy Wednesday, Kern County.

A storm system traveling up the coast of California is sending some showers into Kern on Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning, a line of thunderstorms passed just to the west of Lost Hills. All of Kern County has a minor chance for passing showers and thunderstorms, however widespread activity is not expected.

Bakersfield has a 20% chance for showers on Wednesday, and rain chances taper off into the evening, so we do not anticipate showers at the Kern County Fair.

The best chances for showers and storms on Wednesday will be on the west side of the valley, near Taft and Lost Hills. The strongest rain stays outside of Kern along the coast of California.

Pop up showers on and off are still possible in east Kern for the rest of the work week. We're keeping an eye on Saturday in the mountains and KRV for another chance for thunderstorms.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

09/24/2025

Partly Cloudy

87° / 68°

15%

Thursday

09/25/2025

Mostly Sunny

85° / 67°

4%

Friday

09/26/2025

Sunny

89° / 69°

2%

Saturday

09/27/2025

Mostly Sunny

90° / 67°

6%

Sunday

09/28/2025

Sunny

84° / 64°

3%

Monday

09/29/2025

Partly Cloudy

81° / 63°

3%

Tuesday

09/30/2025

Mostly Sunny

79° / 60°

12%

Wednesday

10/01/2025

Mostly Sunny

80° / 61°

7%