Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mix of sun and clouds ahead on Friday, with temperatures near average

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 28, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Temperatures are set to be warmer on Friday, thanks to more sunshine peeking through the clouds. We're tracking a larger cooling trend for the first days of September next week.

The surge of tropical moisture on Thursday sent light rain and dense cloud cover to many of our communities. We are expected to stay dry on Friday with more sun mixing in with the clouds.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 97 on Friday, likely a good ten degrees warmer than we were yesterday.

This weekend, skies are set to clear, and we'll hang onto afternoon highs in the 90s. It's hard to believe this will be the final weekend of August!

The start of September next week brings a larger cooling trend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

FridayFri

08/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

94° / 72°

3%

SaturdaySat

08/29/2026

Mostly Sunny

97° / 68°

0%

SundaySun

08/30/2026

Sunny

94° / 67°

0%

MondayMon

08/31/2026

Sunny

94° / 63°

0%

TuesdayTue

09/01/2026

Mostly Sunny

89° / 61°

12%

WednesdayWed

09/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

84° / 62°

12%

ThursdayThu

09/03/2026

Partly Cloudy

88° / 65°

7%

FridayFri

09/04/2026

Mostly Sunny

88° / 66°

4%