Mix of sun and clouds ahead on Friday, with temperatures near average

Good morning! Temperatures are set to be warmer on Friday, thanks to more sunshine peeking through the clouds. We're tracking a larger cooling trend for the first days of September next week.

The surge of tropical moisture on Thursday sent light rain and dense cloud cover to many of our communities. We are expected to stay dry on Friday with more sun mixing in with the clouds.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 97 on Friday, likely a good ten degrees warmer than we were yesterday.

This weekend, skies are set to clear, and we'll hang onto afternoon highs in the 90s. It's hard to believe this will be the final weekend of August!

The start of September next week brings a larger cooling trend.

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