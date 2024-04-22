Watch Now
Monday brings a sunny start to the week, before cool down

Following a warm weekend, temperatures peak on Monday
Posted at 11:30 PM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 02:30:22-04

Kern has one more day of warm weather before a cool down begins on Tuesday. On Monday, both the valley and desert have a high of 91°. The mountains can expect 76°, while the Kern River Valley region is closer to 85°.

As for wind, Kern can expect mostly breezy conditions with some gusty winds in the desert regions.

By Tuesday, a low pressure system will start to cool down the county. In Bakersfield, this means about a 10° drop from Monday. In the Valley, temperatures will continue to drop to the 70’s later in the week.

There is a possibility of a new storm system affecting Central California Friday and Saturday, which we will continue to monitor.

Until then, enjoy a clear and sunny Monday!

