Monday temperatures well below average, high winds in East Kern

Happy Monday, Kern County. After a very warm start to October, we finish the month on the opposite side. Temperatures are well below average in the county for Monday, and they'll stay mild throughout the week.

Our region is feeling the effects of a storm system that's moving through over the next few days. This system is bringing cooler temperatures, high winds and scattered showers to Kern County. A high wind warning is in effect for the Mojave Desert Slopes through 11 a.m. Tuesday. Also through Tuesday morning, a wind advisory for the rest of the desert.

There's a slight chance for scattered showers throughout Kern Monday, but we are not anticipating much impact.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 65 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 67

Arvin: 62

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 59 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 57

Wofford Heights: 59

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 61 by the afternoon.

California City: 65

Ridgecrest: 72

Mountain

Tehachapi: Expecting 48 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 51

Pine Mountain Club: 47

